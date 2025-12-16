Many more sites identified to flood Tibet with millions more Chinese tourists each year

(TibetanReview.net, Dec15’25) – In a move to bring many more millions of Chinese tourists to Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) each year, even as the territory remains tightly restricted for non-Chinese foreign visitors, the authorities have identified more than 58,000 tourist resources following a survey that began in 2023, reported travelandtourworld.com Dec 14. citing the regional tourism authorities. Border tourism has been cited as an emerging market in the new discoveries.

The identification and recognition of more than 58,000 tourist resources within the region have highlighted its untapped potential, with over 31,000 of these resources being newly discovered or recognized, the report said.

The information was reported to have been revealed during a recent meeting in Lhasa, where regional tourism authorities reviewed the results of an extensive survey conducted across the area.

The survey, which began in Aug 2023, was stated to have covered a vast area, spanning across 74 counties and districts within the TAR, which is made up of six prefecture-level cities and one prefecture. The aim was to systematically document and assess the diverse tourist resources available, providing a comprehensive understanding of what the region has to offer. These resources range from breathtaking natural landscapes to historical and cultural treasures, many of which had been previously overlooked or not fully recognized for their tourism potential. The survey’s broad scope has allowed for the identification of a diverse array of resources, including scenic spots, cultural landmarks, and unique natural phenomena that collectively enhance the appeal of the region, the report said.

The report said a key outcome of the survey has been the discovery of numerous niche tourism markets that are gaining increasing traction among both domestic and international visitors. It added that one such emerging market was border tourism, which offers travelers the opportunity to explore areas along the region’s borders with neighboring countries. This type of tourism is gaining popularity as travelers seek to explore remote and less-visited regions, while also experiencing the unique cultural and ecological aspects of border areas.

The survey has also identified the growing sector of high-altitude health and wellness tourism. TAR’s rugged terrain and clean, fresh air provide an ideal setting for wellness retreats, offering tourists the chance to relax and rejuvenate in the region’s serene and pristine environment, it said.

The renewed focus on tourism is taking place despite the fact that in 2024, TAR recorded nearly 63.9 million tourists, a 15.81% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects the increasing appeal of the region, as well as the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to develop tourism infrastructure and promote the region’s cultural and natural assets. The steady rise in tourist numbers is expected to continue as the region works to develop and market its newly identified resources, further enhancing its position as a key tourism destination within China, the report said.

China’s most recent census data (2020) shows the region’s total population to be 3,648,100. This means that the number of visitors there in the first three quarters of this year, reported earlier to be 63.7 million, was already more than 17 times the local population.

The region has set a target of about 61 million tourist visits by 2025 during its current 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, as earlier reported by chinadaily.com.cn May 8, 2021.

Tourists visiting Tibet are overwhelmingly Chinese. A non-Chinese foreigner can travel to the region only as a member of a tour group. They have to obtain a special permit, in addition to their Chinese visa, with journalists, researchers, and others disfavoured by China being denied visa. And their visit can only take place under the supervision of their government-registered tour guides who must submit reports.