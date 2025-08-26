Monsoon showers in Ladakh delay Dalai Lama’s return to Dharamshala

(TibetanReview.net, Aug26’25) – The Dalai Lama was scheduled to leave Ladakh’s capital Leh on Jun 26 after spending six weeks in the Union Territory of India, but had to postpone it due to heavy rain, reported the IANS news service Aug 26, citing officials.It added that he will now leave after two days.

In a letter to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) chairman Tashi Gyalson and his colleagues, the spiritual leader of Tibet expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him during his stay in Ladakh, the report said. He was stated to have commended the Union Territory’s progress, particularly in the fields of economy and education, and to have acknowledged the deep faith and devotion of the people of Ladakh.

He has also conveyed his appreciation to the LAHDC for its support to Tibetan refugees, especially through the provision of new basic facilities and services under the Union Territory’s welfare programmes in recent years.

On Aug 24, the 1989 Nobel Peace laureate attended a luncheon in his honour hosted at Abi-Spang Spituk by Ladakh Buddhist Association and Ladakh Gonpa Association. Ladakh Gonpa Association President Dorjay Stanzin thanked the Dalai Lama him for his kindness to the people of Ladakh over many years.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Dalai Lama has said, “Here I am in Ladakh, bordering on Tibet. As I’ve said, Tibetans have a strong sense of being one people. This is not a political statement. Since the time of Songtsen Gampo there were great Tibetan translators who translated Indian religion and culture into Tibetan. They gave us the translations of the words of the Buddha, the Kagyur, and translations of commentarial treatises, the Tengyur. These contain the teachings of the Buddha.

“From the eastern part of Tibet, on the border with China, right up to Ladakh, we have the same language, culture and religion. It’s not that we are attached to these aspects of our tradition, but this culture we uphold is derived from the teachings contained in the Kagyur and Tengyur. These are what we have preserved and continue to study and practise.”

The Dalai Lama had earlier flown to Leh early in the morning on Jul 12. He stayed in his Shiwatsel Phodrang residence in Leh during his Ladakh sojourn and nearby which he gave religious teachings as well.

After returning to Dharamshala, he will attend a Long-Life Offering Ceremony on Sep 10 being offered by three groups – the Lhokha Cultural & Welfare Association, Namgyal Institute Ithaca and Young Tibetans from Across the World – in the morning at the Main Tibetan Temple.

Then, on Sep 20, he will attend another Long-Life Prayer ceremony being offered by devotees from South East Asian Countries and Korea at the same venue.

And on Oct 3, 2025, he is scheduled to give a short teaching on a topic yet to be decided at the request of devotees from Taiwan.