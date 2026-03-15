‘My blood boils when I see Chinese imports,’ ex-Delhi chief minister Kejriwal

(TibetanReview.net, Mar15’26) – Expressing outrage that even toys, stationery, and plastic containers as well as idols of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh were being imported from China, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Mr Arvind Kejriwal has on Mar 13 guaranteed every support to the industry in Punjab for competing with Beijing in manufacturing.

“My blood boils when I see that even after 75 years of Independence, we import plastic buckets and phone chargers from China. We import toys, stationery, even the plastic containers in which we keep spices in our kitchens…We even import idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh…,” the indianexpress.com Mar 14 quoted Kejriwal as saying.

“You tell me what you want here in Punjab. Tell us what you need to defeat China and we will provide it to you in Punjab. I will ensure that you get all help from the government.

The former Delhi Chief Minister was addressing a gathering on the opening day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 in Mohali.

“Give Punjabis the opportunity, and they will manufacture products cheaper than China and even export to them,” Kejriwal has said, adding that a business-friendly environment in Punjab, being ruled by his party, had already helped attract Rs 1.50 lakh crore in investments in four years.

Noting that businesspeople were constantly entangled with government departments, approvals, penalties, threats, and inspections, Kejriwal has said his government in the state had taken the path of reforms. Now, we give approvals with 45 days by introducing a single window clearance system. “If approval is not granted within 45 days, then on the 46th day the software automatically grants all approvals,” he has said, adding that in the coming years, “we will bring this timeline down to even 10 or 15 days”.

He has spoken of having gone to every district holding meetings, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and prepared a policy after consultations.

The industry leaders who participated in the event’s opening ceremony were stated to include Sunil Kant Munjal (Hero Enterprise), TV Narendran (Tata Steel), Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (ArcelorMittal), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Rajinder Gupta (Trident Ltd), Nivruti Rai (Invest India), Madhav Singhania (JK Cements), Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar (Infosys), Ravinder Balain (Cargill India), Neeraj Aggarwal (Boston Consulting Group), Amrit Sagar Mittal (Sonalika International), Hiroshi Isshiki (Yanmar Pvt. Ltd.), Gi No Park (Sunjin), Fumio Yamazaki (Embassy of Japan), Harjinder Kang (UK Government), Eui-jin Chon (Embassy of Republic of Korea), Kamal Oswal (Nahar Group), and Sachit Jain (Vardhman Special Steels).