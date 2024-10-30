Nepal opens Lomanthang to all citizens travelling to Chinese ruled Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Oct30’24) –Nepal has opened on Oct 30 a new immigration office at Lomanthang Rural Municipality-1, Nechung, of Mustang district in the Gandaki Province, to help streamline cross-border travel and operations at Korala Dry Port, reported the kathmandupost.com Oct 29 and 30.

Lomanthang, or Lo, the northern two-thirds of Mustang district, is culturally and linguistically Tibetan, while the southern third is called Thak, the homeland of Thakali people who speak a different language and have a synthesis of Tibetan and Nepalese culture. It is 20 kilometres (12 miles) by unpaved road from a border crossing into Drongpa (Chinese: Zhongba) County of Shigatse City, Tibet.

The Nepalese Department of Immigration requires foreign visitors to Lomanthang to obtain a special permit and liaison (guide) to protect local tradition from outside influence as well as to protect their environment.

Previously, only Mustang locals with permits issued by the District Administration Office could cross the Korala border for trade. The new office now allows easier access for all Nepali citizens intending to travel through this point, the report said.

Inaugurating the new immigration office at Korala, Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has expressed optimism that the initiation will strengthen Nepal’s bilateral ties with China.

“The immigration facility will be instrumental in easing the movement of citizens and fostering bilateral trade, further cementing the bond between Nepal and China,” Lekhak has said.

The inauguration followed the installation of a prefabricated 10-room immigration and security post at the border, equipped with electricity, internet, and mobile phone connectivity. The government has extended the central transmission line to Korala and provided Nepal Telecom’s internet services, the report said.

The Chinese side has also constructed essential infrastructure, including customs facilities, quarantine areas, accommodations, a laboratory, and truck parking. These facilities aim to enhance efficiency at the Korala dry port, for which the Nepal Intermodal Transport Development Board has prepared a detailed project report for further development, the report said.

Located at an altitude of 4,650 metres, the Korala border was officially inaugurated on Nov 13 last year in a joint ceremony between Mustang’s Chief District Officer and an official from Shigatse City. Expansion of trade activities in this border has been deemed a landmark step towards economic prosperity by connecting with both northern and southern trade routes, the report said.

The report also said that following the commencement of the operation of the Korala border point, Nepal, India and China trade can now be operated through this route as well.

The Kaligandaki Corridor that reaches up to the Korala border point is connected with Siddhartha Highway in Syngja district and the road ends at the Sunauli border point with India in Rupandehi district. The route from Nepal-India border point at Sunauli to Nepal-Tibet border point at Korala through Siddhartha Highway and Kaligandaki corridor is taken as a possible alternative trilateral trade route between the three countries, the report said.