New 5-year programme launched of US support for south Asia Tibetan communities

(TibetanReview.net, Nov26’24) –The US government has on Nov 25 launched at Dharamshala a new five-year programme to support Tibetan communities in South Asia, with focus on “Strengthening Economic, Social, and Cultural Resilience of Tibetan Communities in India and Nepal South Asia”. The event was held at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.

The programme will be led by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with New York-based Tibet Fund and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the elected leadership of the exile Tibetans.

The programme builds on decades of collaboration to support Tibetan communities, reflecting a shared commitment to their welfare, self-reliance, and cultural preservation, said the US Embassy, New Delhi, in a statement Nov 25.

The statement said the initiative seeks to empower Tibetan communities by fostering sustainable livelihoods, enhancing social resilience, and preserving Tibetan cultural heritage. It places the CTA at the forefront of development efforts, supporting its leadership in delivering locally driven solutions for its communities. Key programme activities include job training, entrepreneurship support, and skills development to promote economic independence, as well as preserving Tibetan language, arts, and traditions.

USAID Mission Director Steve Olive has said, “The US Government’s commitment to preserving Tibetan culture and fostering economic independence is unwavering. This new initiative strengthens community bonds, deepens economic opportunities, and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Tibetan communities. By working closely with the CTA and The Tibet Fund, we aim to empower Tibetans to build resilient and self-reliant communities for generations to come.”

Applauding the US support, the executive head, sikyong Penpa Tsering, of the CTA has said: “USAID has been a longstanding, steadfast partner to the CTA for many years, playing a pivotal role in our development efforts. We are deeply grateful for this continued collaboration and remain committed to further strengthening the partnership to drive meaningful, lasting change in the Tibetan community. This new initiative is a powerful step forward, poised to significantly strengthen the economic, social, and cultural resilience of the Tibetan community in South Asia. It will not only strengthen our efforts towards preserving our rich cultural heritage and traditions but also empower future generations to thrive and shape a brighter, more sustainable future.”

And Bob Ankerson, President of The Tibet Fund, has said, “We are committed to creating transformative opportunities for Tibetans, empowering them not only to preserve their cultural heritage but also to advance economically and socially in an ever-changing world.”

By advancing economic opportunities, promoting sustainable development, and safeguarding cultural heritage, it reflects a shared vision for a future where Tibetan communities can thrive and maintain their unique identity, said the embassy statement.