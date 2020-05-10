Ngari seizures suggest large-scale Tibetan antelope hunting

(TibetanReview.net, May09’20) – The local Chinese government of Tibet Autonomous Region’s claims about giving top priority to protecting Tibet’s fragile environment did not seem to have been borne out by the ground reality. Carcasses of Tibetan antelopes were seen in Gerze County of Ali (Tibetan: Ngari) Prefecture and it was only after local residents sought police investigation that action was taken, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency May 8.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of illegally killing endangered animals, the report said, citing local police May 8.

The report said police received a report in mid-March that dead bodies of Tibetan antelopes were found in Gerze County and local people requested an investigation from the public security organ.

Local police immediately launched the investigation and busted the criminal gang. Eighty-nine pieces of whole or fragmented Tibetan antelope sheepskins were seized, the report said.

Tibetan antelopes are supposed to be under first-class state protection in the People’s Republic of China and they are mostly found in Tibet autonomous region, Qinghai province and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the report noted. The animal is especially prized for its wool, which is used to make highly expensive luxury shawls.

By Blogsdna