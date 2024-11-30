today-is-a-good-day
15.1 C
New Delhi
Saturday, November 30, 2024
spot_img
China Watch

Pro-Taiwan Lithuania expels three Chinese diplomats

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov30’24) –Lithuania has on Nov 29 asked three staff members of China’s representative office, a type of diplomatic mission, to leave the country for being in violation of the Vienna Convention and Lithuanian legislation. No further details were provided.

China has already downgraded ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the Baltic nation of 2.9 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there in 2021, noted Reuters Nov 29.

Declaring them as personae non gratae, Lithuania’s foreign ministry has cited violations of the 1961 Vienna Convention, which outlines the rules of diplomatic law.

The Chinese diplomatic staff have been instructed to leave Lithuania within a week, the ministry has said in a statement, exacerbating sour relations between the two countries.

The latest development apparently had its beginning in March, when the chief of Lithuania’s counter-intelligence said Chinese interference in this year’s elections could not be ruled out due to the EU and NATO member’s support for Taiwan.

In addition, a Chinese ship is suspected of being involved in damage to two undersea cables recently, one of which runs between Sweden and Lithuania, the report noted.

Previous articleChina jails Tibetan for online protest against building giant’s environmental devastation of his village
Next articleIndia-dependence weighs heavy as Nepal PM Oli chooses China for priority visit in ‘national interest’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,026FansLike
1,180FollowersFollow
10,608FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Restoring Tibetan Supreme Justices: An Ode to the Supreme Strength of Public Mobilization

OPINION While not claiming a direct causal link to the recent and widely welcomed amendment of the Charter of Tibetans...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

India lagging behind the West on Tibet stance?

OPINION Given the recent US adoption of the ‘Resolve Tibet Act’ and the passing of significant resolutions on Tibet by...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.