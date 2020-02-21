Qinghai becomes the second PRC province after TAR to be free of Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Feb21’20) – Qinghai has become the second provincial region in the People’s Republic of China after Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to become free of the Covid-19 infections, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Feb 21. It followed the discharge on Feb 21 of the last two patients in the province, which is made mostly of the traditional Amdo Province of Tibet.

The report said the discharged persons will be quarantined for another two weeks under the supervision of local medical institutions.

The report said Qinghai had seen 15 consecutive days with no new confirmed cases.

The province had so far tracked 437 close contacts, with 33 still under medical observation, the report added.

TAR was the first provincial region in the PRC to see confirmed cases return to zero after it discharged the only patient on Feb 12, the report noted.