Qinghai Province employs Tibetan Medicine to fight Covid-19 infections

(TibetanReview.net, Feb19’20) – Of the 18 confirmed Covid-19 infected patients in Qinghai Province of the People’s Republic of China, 17 are receiving traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment with Tibetan medicine playing an active role, said an official Chinese Xinhua news agency report carried by thestar.com.my Feb 18.

TCM doctors heavily participated in rescue work, especially those practicing Tibetan medicine, the report said.

The report said the provincial hospital of Tibetan medicine had produced a batch of anti-virus medications featuring Tibetan medicine, with 1,000 of them already sent to the front lines in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak.

The rest will go to medical institutions in Qinghai, the report said.

The report also said local Tibetan medicine hospitals had also produced medications to prevent virus infection and distributed them to the public for free.