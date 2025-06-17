today-is-a-good-day
Resolution introduced in US Congress to mark Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday as ‘A Day of Compassion’

(TibetanReview.net, Jun17’25) – Ahead of world-wide launch of a year-long series of events commemorating the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the US Congress on Jun 16, proposing to designate Jul 6, 2025, as “A Day of Compassion” in his honor. The Central Tibetan Administration of exile Tibetans at Dharamshala, India, is to launch a “Year of Compassion” on this birthday of the exile Tibetan spiritual leader.

The draft resolution has been introduced by Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) — chairman emeritus of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs — alongside Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.). It has been co-signed by Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill), Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Janice Schakowsky (D-Ill), and Young Kim (R-Calif).

“Despite having faced persecution, oppression, and unspeakable violence at the hands of the CCP, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has maintained inner peace and continues to preach compassion — inspiring not only his own people, but the entire world,” McCaul has said in a press release.

He has said the resolution affirms “Tibetans’ fundamental human rights as we look forward to the day the Dalai Lama and his people can return to their homeland in peace.”

Likewise, calling His Holiness the Dalai Lama “an inspiration to millions of people around the world, including to me,” McGovern has said: “His teachings on religious tolerance, non-violent responses to conflict and violent extremism, and peace-building are both timeless and urgently needed in our present circumstances. He has been a passionate advocate for the freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people. It is appropriate for Congress to honor the 14th Dalai Lama and his countless accomplishments on his 90th birthday. May his next one be celebrated in Lhasa.”

Welcoming the introduction of the resolution, President Tencho Gyatso of Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet has said, “This resolution expresses a wonderful, bipartisan recognition that His Holiness the Dalai Lama stands as a global icon of compassion and honors his lifelong commitment to strive for peace and justice for his homeland and the people of Tibet.”

Latest News

