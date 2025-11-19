Richard Gere addresses Canadian Parliament to standing ovation, leading Tibet Lobby Day

(TibetanReview.net, Nov18’25) – Hollywood star Richard Gere has on Nov 17 told Canadian Parliament that Ottawa shouldn’t pivot to a stronger relationship with China in response to its strained relationship with the United States, for Beijing cannot be trusted to respect agreements. The occasion was a discussion of the human rights situation in Tibet as Tibetan activists gathered on Parliament Hill for their annual lobbying event.

The discussion was opened by Liberal MP James Maloney during Question Period. He welcomed visitors on Parliament Hill who came to celebrate Canada Tibet Lobby Day, an annual event that advocates for the rights and freedoms of Tibetans. He also led MPs into a standing ovation for Gere, who he called a “true champion for Tibet,” reported calgary.citynews.ca Nov 17.

Maloney recalled how the first two Tibetan refugees landed in Canada on Oct 15, 1970, just over 55 years ago, at the request of the Dalai Lama.

“Since then, Tibetan Canadians have been contributing to the Canadian economy, community and social fabric of our country,” he has added.

“The impact of his holiness is far-reaching and his message of peace, non-violence and the pursuit of harmony and happiness is making the world a better place.”

Maloney, whose Ontario constituency is home to the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre, welcomed Gere in his statement before question period.

Gere famously received a 20-year ban from the Oscars after going off-script at the 1993 award show to speak out against China’s occupation of Tibet. However, the Academy denies implementing a formal ban. He returned to the ceremony in 2013 to present awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, the report noted.