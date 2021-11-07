Sikyong launches advocacy platform for the Tibetan diaspora

(TibetanReview.net, Nov07’21) – Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration has concluded a two-day visit to the Swiss city of Zurich with the launch of what has been described as the 16 Kashag’s new flagship initiative called Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG) on Nov 6. The launch took place at a public meeting with the Tibetan community of Switzerland and Lichtenstein, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Nov 7.

V-TAG was stated to be meant to reinforce the existing advocacy campaigns across the world by providing a platform to every Tibetan to contribute in their own ways for the larger cause of Tibet.

“Tibetan community in diaspora is undergoing significant social and demographic changes. As of today, Tibetans are spread over 25 countries and have become nationals of their respective countries. Despite the challenges posed by such changes, their experiences of being nationals of the country, understanding of local languages and system of governance, provide a unique opportunity for them to actively engage in garnering international support for Tibet,” the Sikyong was quoted as saying.

Penpa Tsering was also stated to have spoken about the need to carry out a fresh exile Tibetan population survey so that whatever projects the Kashag initiates would reflect the realities on the ground.

Earlier in the day, the Sikyong was reported to have met separately with members of the regional Tibetan Women’s Association of Zurich, and members of the Tibetan Youth Association of Europe (TYAE).

The Sikyong returns to India today after his first official overseas tour which took him to Italy and Switzerland.