TAR: 53,076 people in centralized Covid-19 isolation, 147 high risk, 158 medium-risk areas

(TibetanReview.net, Sep14’22) – A total of 1,744 Covid-19 patients have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) while 47,220 close contacts have been freed from medical observation. However, 53,076 people continue to be in centralized isolation for further medical observation, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Sep 13.

Besides, as of Sep 13, there were still 147 areas in TAR designated as high risk for Covid-19 and 158 as medium-risk, the report added. It was not clear how many remain in lockdown in these areas amid unofficial reports that people were facing severe hardship due to lack of access to basic daily and other necessities.

Lhokha City has announced that it will gradually restore orderly production and life starting at midnight on Sep 13, on the basis of implementing region-specific, risk-based epidemic prevention and control measures.

Chamdo city has announced having reached dynamic zero-Covid status at the community level on Sep 11, based on comprehensive study and judgment by experts, the report said. The announcement was stated to have come a day after its 10 counties and districts realized dynamic zero-Covid status at the community level, with the other five counties of the city having been not affected by the pandemic.

The city was earlier stated to have reached zero Covid-19 transmission at the community level on Aug 26.

The city has not reported any infections at the community level for seven consecutive days, and all counties and districts have gradually restored order to residents’ lives, the report added.

* * *

Meanwhile, citing the National Health Commission’s briefing this morning, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported a total of 196 locally transmitted cases throughout the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Sep 13, of which 8, the fourth highest, were detected in TAR.

Also, China this morning reported a total of 762 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 13, of which 129 were detected in TAR, the second highest in the PRC after Guizhou’s 246.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of

Amdo (or Domey), has detected a total of 4 daily new cases, all asymptomatic, on Sep 13.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Dotoe), has detected a total of 127 locally transmitted and 83 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 13. While capital Chengdu is the wort-hit, it is not clear how many have been detected in the province’s Tibetan prefectures of Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi) and Ngawa (Aba).

Nearly 300 million residents (or more than 20%) of PRC’s population is currently under some form of coronavirus-related restrictions, as the Chinese leadership stay the course on its strict “zero-Covid” policy despite the economic cost, noted the asia.nikkei.com Sep 14.

The PRC’s Covid-19 cases held below 1,000 for a third day in a row as authorities aggressively prosecute their zero-tolerance strategy in the lead up to a key Communist Party meeting next month, reported the bloomberg.com Sep 14.