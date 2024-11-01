Tibetan Monk reported dead due to Chinese prison beating in Lhasa

(TibetanReview.net, Nov01’24) –A Buddhist monk in Tibet’s capital Lhasa has died as a result of beating and denial of medical care as a form of torture after being arrested by police in May this year on suspicion that he had collected and sent out of the country information about the situation in his Chinese ruled homeland.

The monk, Gedun Losel, was arrested by Chinese police from the seat monastery of Sera Thekchenling for communicating with outside contacts, and allegedly sharing with them information about the situation in Tibet gathered by him, said the Tibetan language Tibettimes.net Nov1, citing a local Tibetan source.

The report said he was beaten while in prison-detention and made to suffer from his injuries by deliberate denial of any kind of medical and other forms of care. He has succumbed to his injuries while under prison-detention.

Following his arrest, Gedun Losel’s family tried to find out which prison he had been taken to, his physical and other conditions, but without any result.

However, all of a sudden on Oct 21, police delivered to his family in Lhasa his dead body, the source has said.

Gedun Losel, aged 38, originally belonged to Tsotoe Township (Chinese: Codoi Xiang) of Phenpo Lhundup (Linzhou or Lingzhi) Country, Lhasa City. His lay name was Kalden. He enrolled in Sera Monastery, located in the outskirts of Lhasa, at a young age.