Tibetan-origin US city mayor seen likely to win Mayoral re-election this fall

(TibetanReview.net, May08’25) – Aftab Pureval, the Tibetan-Indian-origin Mayor of Cincinnati in the US state of Ohio is to face Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, this fall for his re-election bid. The two were the top two vote-getters in the May 6 primary in this predominantly Democratic city to which Pureval belongs.

Pureval placed a dominant first in the nonpartisan three-way contest, in which third-place finisher Republican Brian Frank was eliminated. Under the rules of the southwest Ohio city’s

nonpartisan primaries, only the top two primary finishers advance to the November general election, said the AP May 7.

The report noted that with nearly all votes counted, Pureval led Bowman by about 70 percentage points May 6 night, highlighting the uphill fight that Bowman will face in November.

Calling for a “substantive and healthy debate of ideas about the future of our city” headed into the fall, Pureval has said: “There is work ahead of us in Cincinnati, but I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past few years. … We have made meaningful, tangible progress for folks across our community, and this is a moment to keep building on the momentum we’ve worked so hard to create.”

The report noted that Pureval, 42, is viewed as a Democratic up-and-comer. A former special assistant US attorney, congressional candidate and Hamilton County clerk of courts. he won the 2021 mayor’s race with nearly 66% of the vote to lead Ohio’s third-largest city.

Pureval’s mother is a Tibetan immigrant from India while his father is a Sikh-Indian.

On Bowman, 36, the report said he co-founded an evangelical church on the city’s West End and owns a coffee shop. He has never held public office but says his half-brother’s inauguration inspired him to enter politics.

“He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community,” Vice President Mike Pence, wrote on X. “Get out there and vote for him!”

Bowman has thanked Vance in reply: “Love you brother!”