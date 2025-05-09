European Parliament condemns China’s assimilation policy in Tibet, including religious succession interference

(TibetanReview.net, May09’25) – The European Parliament has on May 8 adopted three human rights resolutions, including one on Tibet which strongly condemned China’s repressive assimilation policies and violations of human rights which seek to eliminate Tibet’s religious and cultural traditions and heritage, including by interfering in the selection of Tibetan Buddhist leaders.

The resolution on Tibetan rights expressed deep concern regarding the death in suspicious circumstances of Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Mar 2025 in Vietnam and called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation, with international oversight, access to evidence and witnesses, and the immediate return of his remains.

The resolution, adopted during the Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg, “firmly opposes any attempt by the Chinese Government to interfere in the selection of Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leaders”, including the Dalai Lama.

The resolution also reiterated demands for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima who has continued to remain disappeared ever since the Chinese government abducted him, with his family, in 1995, at 6 years of age, while installing another boy, Gyaincain Norbu, in his place. The resolution’s adoption came days before May 17, 2025, which would mark the 30th year of the enforced disappearance of the Panchen Lama, one of Tibet’s most important religious figures.

Besides, the resolution condemned the transnational repression practices of the Chinese authorities and urged Beijing to put an end to discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities, allow peaceful religious practice, and release all religious and political prisoners.

It denounced Beijing’s forced assimilation policies, including through state-run boarding schools targeting Tibetan children.

The Parliament urged the EU and its Member States to raise these concerns in all diplomatic engagements with China, Vietnam, and to advocate for the release of the Panchen Lama.

The MEPs also urged the EU to impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials and entities responsible for human rights violations in Tibet.

The debate concluded with European Commissioner Michael McGrath – who spoke on behalf of the High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas – echoing Parliament’s concerns, and urging China not to interfere in religious succession, including that of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

“We will also continue to convey our concerns to the Chinese leadership including at the highest political level during EU-China Summits and other high-level meetings, in addition to the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue,” he said.

The motion, jointly tabled by five major political groups in the European Parliament, was adopted by 478 votes in favour and 30 against, with 41 abstentions.

The other resolutions called for immediate release of Tanzania’s main opposition party leader Tundu Lissu facing a possible death sentence and return of Ukrainian children taken away by Russia in a genocidal strategy with support from Belarus.