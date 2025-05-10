Dalai Lama says Tibetanness underlines our dedication to Tibetan cause in speech to Shoton festival participants

(TibetanReview.net, May10’25) – A strong bond has existed among the Tibetan people in all the historical provinces of Tibet since ancient times and it underlines our strong, unwavering dedication to our cause today, the Dalai Lama has said May 10 while addressing some 500 participants in the ongoing Tibetan opera festival in Dharamshala.

“As I say, when I was in China, I was strongly reminded that I am a Tibetan. Mao Zedong complimented me, but I didn’t try to flatter him—I observed him carefully. He told me that Tibetans were strong, dedicated, sincere, stable people. I think these qualities reflect Tibetans’ unflinching spirit,” he has said, speaking to the participants from some 14 groups from Tibetan communities across India, Nepal and North America.

“On my way to China I passed through Dotoe and Domey where people expressed their respect for and faith in the Dalai Lama. Wherever I met Tibetans, I would teach them. I felt very moved to have this opportunity and the people listening to me shed tears too, reflecting the strong bond that exists between them, the teaching and the Dalai Lama. This kind of dedication has existed since the time of King Songtsen Gampo. We have had special links with the Chinese, but, at the same time, a strong sense that we are Tibetans.”

As Tibet today stands fragmented under Chinese occupation rule and Tibetans in exile remain scattered across the free world, the Dalai has noted: “Our dedication to our cause is strong and unwavering and we find this spirit, this strong sense of identity, among Tibetans wherever they are, whether in Tibet, India or elsewhere.”

“Regardless of the current situation, I am confident that ultimately our struggle will produce a positive result.”

The Dalai Lama has expressed happiness with the fact that “Tibetans of the three provinces have maintained their identity. In their hearts, their view and conduct remain the same. Like them, I am determined to keep our Tibetan spirit, culture and religion alive.”

His Holiness the Dalai Lama looking on as an artist from one of the opera troupes participating in the Shoton Fetival performs a short song during their audience at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, HP, India on May 10, 2025. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL/Zamling Norbu)

The 28th Shoton (yoghurt feast) Festival opened at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), Dharamshala, on May 7 and will conclude on May 19. This year’s festival is dedicated to The Year of Compassion in honour of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, which the Central Tibetan Administration is marking year-long with a series of events across the globe from Jul 6.

A representative from each participating troupe — TIPA, Nepal Opera Association, Chaksampa Opera Company (North America), Mundgod Opera Association, Bhandara Opera Association, Kalimpong Opera Association, Tibetan Homes Foundation School, Odisha Opera Association, Paonta Opera Association, Kollegal Opera Association, Upper TCV School, TCV Chauntra, Mainpat Opera Association, and Bylakuppe Opera Association — gave a two-minute presentation to the Dalai Lama.

Listening to them, the Dalai Lama has said he felt nostalgic, remembering the festival performances he witnessed in Lhasa when Tibet was free.

“Your songs and dances have reminded me of times at Norbulingka,” he has said. “You’ve brought back vivid memories of how I used to sit in my room and watch the Lhamo performances outside. And as I watched I would imitate the dancers’ movements.

“Those were happy times, but all that’s changed. However, our Tibetan spirit remains as firm as a mountain. When I visited China, I had a strong sense that I came from the Land of Snow. This is something I can’t forget. I bear the title Dalai Lama, which indicates the responsibility I had for Tibet’s spiritual and temporal affairs.”

The Lhamo opera tradition began as an initiative of the Tibetan Yogi Thangtong Gyalpo, a sort of Tibetan Leonardo da Vinci, in the 14th century. He was said to have used it to raise money for building iron-chain bridges across Tibet and present-day Bhutan for the benefit of travelling pilgrims. It was later incorporated into the Shoton festival which marks the end of summer retreat for the monastic community, typically with offering of yoghurt by the lay Tibetan public.

The festival was revived in India in 1993 by TIPA’s initiative and is being held annually at different locations.