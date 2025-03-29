Tibetans protest Bhutan’s China-compliance on ‘Xizang’ usage

(TibetanReview.net, Mar29’25) – Bhutan which does not have diplomatic ties with China but has a long-standing, intractable border dispute with it has been criticized for what is seen as support for Beijing’s Sinicization drive in Tibet, when it referred to “Tibet” as “Xizang” and in other ways as well.

The move has drawn a howl of protests from exile Tibetans, with the issue being raised during the ongoing session of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile as well.

Bhutan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade referred to Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) as “Xizang” in a Mar17 statement on a Mar 18-19 cultural performance by Tibetan artists in the Royal Institute of Management in capital Thimphu. It also referred to the Tibetan group as a “Chinese cultural troupe”, with the performance itself being referred to as a “Chinese cultural performance.”

TAR constitutes only about the western half of Tibet proper. In a move meant to make it clear that the historical Tibet no longer exists, China decided in 2023 to black out any use of the term “Tibet” in its official documents, replacing it with the Chinese term “Xizang”, which refers only to TAR.

China has also been pushing other countries to follow its narrative, and has so far found willing followers in Nepal, Pakistan, and Vietnam before Bhutan.

Tibetan leaders and activists say such language serves to advance Beijing’s wider campaign to erase Tibet’s historical and cultural identity, noted the Tibetan service of rfa.org Mar 28.

“As a country committed to democracy and the rule of law, the Bhutanese government’s language choices have significant implications, and using the term ‘Xizang’ exacerbates China’s cultural genocide,” Lobsang Yangtso, coordinator of Tibet Advocacy Alliance – India, has said.

She and other activists on Mar 25 delivered a letter at the Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi, addressed Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel and signed by a coalition of 144 Tibet support organizations.

“We respectfully call on the Bhutanese government to rectify its use of ‘Xizang,’ revert to the accurate name, Tibet, and halt any further use of ‘Xizang’ in all communications. This would demonstrate respect for the historical and cultural ties between Bhutan and Tibet, and uphold the importance of preserving Tibet’s unique identity,” the letter was quoted as saying.

Likewise, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay has said, “Friendly expressions of cultural performances marked the beginning of the Chinese invasion of Tibet and I see similar patterns playing out in Bhutan. … It must remain cautious and we would like to request the government to refrain from using terms like Xizang.”

The Bhutanese government has not immediately responded to Radio Free Asia’s request for a response.

“The Bhutanese people have a lengthy geographical, historical, spiritual, and social relationship with Tibet and the Tibetan people,” Bhuchung Tsering, head of the Research & Monitoring Unit at the Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet, has said. “I believe the Bhutanese Government can have principled engagement with China that does not affect its historical relationship with the Tibetan people.”