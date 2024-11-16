Tibetans, Uyghurs welcome China-sanctioned Rubio for US Secretary of State

(TibetanReview.net, Nov16’24) –The nomination by President-elect Donald Trump of Senator Marco Rubio as the top US diplomat has been welcomed by Tibetan and Uyghur activists on account of his track-record of being a harsh critic of China for its human rights record.

Rubio was named by Trump on Nov 13 as his choice to replace Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has served through President Joe Biden’s nearly four years in office. Considered a longtime foreign policy “hawk” when it comes to the Communist Party of China-government, Rubio’s appointment is less controversial compared to those of several other prominent nominees of Trump who takes the presidency from Biden, come Jan 2025.

Son of Cuban migrants, Rubio would be the first sitting US Secretary of State to have been sanctioned by the Chinese government, noted rfa.org Nov 15.

China blacklisted Rubio on Mar 18, 2021 in retaliation for US sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the genocide of the Uyghurs and the crackdown in Hong Kong. This means, from among other things, that he is barred from visiting China.

While welcoming his nomination, Namgyal Choedup, representative of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration in North America, has struck a note of caution. He believes it is too soon to say a State Department led by Rubio could lead to tangible change for Tibetans, though the nominee’s sincerity to do the right thing is indubitable.

“Senator Rubio’s deep understanding of Tibetan issues, his strong stance on Tibet and his significant role in sponsoring and advocating for two key Tibet-related acts passed by the US government are commendable,” Choedup has said.

“While it is still too early to determine the exact impact he will have on Tibet, his unwavering support for the Tibetan cause is clear,” the Tibetan envoy has added.

“With the new administration in place, we remain cautious, but we are optimistic, as the US government, Congress, and the American people have long been strong allies of Tibet,” Choedup has addd.

* * *

Referring to Rubio’s track record on supporting Tibet, the report noted that in 2018, he co-sponsored the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which denies entry into the United States to Chinese officials who prohibit American citizens from entering Tibet.

He was also stated to have pushed for the Tibet Policy and Support Act. Passed by the US Congress on Dec 18, 2020, the act says any decision about the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation rests solely with the Dalai Lama himself and the broader Tibetan community – and not with Beijing, which is seeking to install its own successor.

It also requires the US President to designate a Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, whose role is to advocate for Tibet and ensure the US engages on issues affecting Tibetans.

Rubio was particularly vocal in his criticism of China on its genocidal Uyghur policy and actions.

“Marco Rubio has been a steadfast advocate for human rights, particularly for the Uyghur people enduring ongoing genocide,” Rushan Abbas, the executive chair of the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress, has said, noting his “leadership role” in Congress passing the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act and Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

“His advocacy has helped in holding Chinese officials committing Uyghur genocide accountable, highlighted Uyghur prisoners of conscience, protected American markets from Uyghur forced labor and defended religious freedom,” Abbas has said.