Tourists discouraged from visiting Tibet’s Nyingtri City due to Covid-19 fears

(TibetanReview.net, Feb14’20) – Popular tourist destination Nyingchi (Nyingtri) in south-eastern Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) had discouraged thousands of tourists from entering the city in a move against the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Feb 14. The city with a relatively low attitude is especially popular among visitors from China and has huge concentrations of Chinese settlers.

The report did not say there was a ban on visitors, but made it clear that all arriving passengers must go through 14 days of medical observation and quarantine.

The report said the TAR government had activated an emergency response since the outbreak of Covid-19 in China and warned that the progress of the disease could be much worse due to the plateau’s low oxygen concentration and limited medical resources.

The report said the city’s transportation sector had dissuaded 41 tourist groups from entering the city and cancelled three tourist charter flights involving about 5,000 visitors. The Nyingchi airport was also stated to have sent notices to 3,276 passengers on 59 flights and to have persuaded 771 to drop their travel plans and another 31 to return after landing.

“We will continue to discourage unnecessary travel to curb the spread of epidemic on the plateau through aircraft,” Liu Lisha, a ground service deputy manager with the airport, was quoted as saying.

By Blogsdna