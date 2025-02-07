Trump’s decision to withdraw US from UN rights body received with disappointment

(TibetanReview.net, Feb06’25) –US President Donald Trump’s decision Feb 4 to withdraw his country from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has been received with disappointment by a major Tibet campaign group in the country, calling it a loss of leadership on issues like Tibet. Trump withdrew his country from the world’s top human rights body during his previous term (2017-21) too.

Trump’s executive orders also call for a review of American involvement in the Paris-based U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, known as UNESCO, and a review of US funding for the United Nations in light of “the wild disparities in levels of funding among different countries,” reported the AP Feb 5.

Earlier, President Joe Biden renewed support for the UNHCR, and the US won a seat on the 47-nation body in Oct 2021. However, the Biden administration announced in late Sep 2024 that the US would not seek a second consecutive term.

Trump’s order has little concrete effect because the US is already not a council member, said council spokesperson Pascal Sim. But like all other UN member countries, the US automatically has informal observer status and will still have a seat in the council’s ornate round chamber at the UN complex in Geneva, the report said.

Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet has on Feb 5 expressed deep regrets at Trump’s decision. This action removes American leadership in the UN, taking away a voice that has held accountable those who disrespect human rights and stood against those whose goal is to subvert the international discourse on human rights to fit autocratic agendas, the group said.

The group noted that the US has been among the countries that have consistently raised the issue of human rights of the Tibetan people in the UNHRC.

The group called on member and observer states at the council as well as the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to strengthen their efforts to protect human rights standards, particularly in Tibet, as the Chinese government systematically attempts to suppress any criticism about their policies that threaten to erase Tibetan culture and identity.

If the Chinese government succeeds in shutting down criticism on Tibet at the UNHRC, the UN Human Rights system will suffer a tremendous blow, the group said.

During his previous withdrawal decision, in Jun 2018, Trump cited the UNHRC’s alleged bias against Israel, the presence of human rights abusers, and lack of reform.

Trump has a general scepticism of international organizations and his “America First” policy has often led to withdrawals from international agreements and organizations, including the Paris Climate Accord, the Iran Nuclear Deal, and later the WHO. The UNHRC withdrawal is seen to fit into this broader pattern.