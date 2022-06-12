Two Indian army men reported missing from post in Arunachal border with Tibet

37.1 C
Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jun12’22) – Two Indian army men have been reported missing over the past 14 days while on duty along the border between India’s Arunachal Pradesh state and Chinese occupied Tibet. 

The two men had gone missing from their post since May 29, indicated the timesofindia.com Jun 12.

One of the missing men has been named as Prakash Singh Rana, 34, a jawan of 7 Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army.

The report quoted Rana’s wife, Mamta Rana, as saying, “We last talked on May 27. He sent me a message saying he is fine on May 28. The next day, the battalion’s subedar-major called up saying two men, including Prakash, had gone missing from their post at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Rana was stated to have last come home in November last year, spending around two months with his family, before leaving for his posting on Jan 23 this year.

Efforts were stated to be on to find the missing soldiers with the help of local authorities in Arunachal Pradesh.

There are no suggestions yet that the two are victims of cross-border abductions.

In two recent border incidents in Arunachal Pradesh, tribal hunters and gatherers went missing only to turn up in Chinese army custody, following eye-witness reports that they had been abducted by Chinese border troops.

Latest News

