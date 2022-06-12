37.1 C
Over 25,000 evacuated after series of earthquakes in a Tibetan county in Sichuan Province

(TibetanReview.net, Jun12’22) – A series of more than 10 earthquakes measuring up to 6-magnitude have hit the city of Ma’erkang (Tibetan: Barkham) in Ngaba (or Ngawa, Chinese: aba) Prefecture, Sichuan Province, early Jun 10 morning, injuring four people and affecting more than 25,000, reported China’s official media Jun 10-11.

The first earthquake was reported to have hit the city at 00.03 AM with a 5.8- magnitude, which was followed by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake at 1:28 AM, reported China’s official global.chinadaily.com.cn Jun 10.

The epicenter, with a depth of 13 km, was stated to have been monitored at 32.25 degrees north latitude and 101.82 degrees east longitude.

The first tremor was reported to have been followed by a series of 11 aftershocks. It’s extremely unusual for a city not usually affected by earthquakes, reported China’s official cgtn.com Jun 11.

The report said more than 25-thousand people affected by the earthquakes were evacuated.

China said a level-IV national emergency response had been activated.

