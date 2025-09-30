UN rights expert sees Paris museums’ censoring of ‘Tibet’ as violation of cultural rights, self-determination

(TibetanReview.net, Sep30’25) – The move by two well-known museums in Paris last year to censor the name ‘Tibet’ by replacing it with terms preferred by or agreeable to China, was criticized earlier this year by the UN expert in the field of cultural rights, it has been revealed at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Sep 29.

This referred to the fact that the Musée du Quai Branly and the Musée Guimet had replaced the name ‘Tibet’ with ‘Xizang Autonomous Region’ and ‘Himalayan World,’ respectively, sparking accusations of historical distortion and cultural erasure.

The museums’ moves bore significance in view of the fact that in 2023, China decided to use ‘Xizang’ instead of ‘Tibet’ in all its English language official documents and media outputs to reflect its current narrative that the territory has been part of it since ancient times and to ‘encourage’ others to do likewise.

In a communication dated Jul 31, 2025, UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights, Alexandra Xanthaki, wrote to the Government of China, seeking clarification regarding the circumstances surrounding these nomenclature changes. Similar letters were sent to the Government of France, to Quai Branly Museum, for information, and to the Guimet Museum, for consideration and action.

The letters sought to know whether the alterations were influenced by Chinese authorities and examined their compliance with international human rights standards, particularly in relation to the protection of cultural heritage and the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the issue gained significant global attention following an open letter published in Le Monde on Aug 31 2024, by a collective of researchers and academics in the field. The letter condemned what the experts saw as foreign interference by the People’s Republic of China in the representation and naming of cultures it seeks to suppress. Subsequently, demonstrations were held in Paris on Sep 21 and 29, 2024, with civil society organisations and scholars specialising in Tibetan and Chinese studies gathering near the Quai Branly and Guimet museums.

Following the protests, the Quai Branly Museum held a meeting with Tibetan community leaders on Sep 25, 2024, with the result that by Oct 7, 2024, ‘Xizang’ had been effectively replaced by ‘Tibet’ in the museum’s online database, correcting the earlier misrepresentation.

However, the Guimet Museum refused to budge and currently faces legal challenges to its decision to rename the “Nepal-Tibet” gallery as “Himalayan World” although the two are not interchangeable. Pro-Tibetan groups argue that this change diminishes Tibet’s distinct cultural and historical identity, while aligning with political narratives promoted by China.

Xanthaki has said replacing the ‘Tibet’ terminology with those more acceptable to Chinese authorities undermines the rights of Tibetans to access and enjoy their cultural heritage and compromises their right to self-determination. She has urged that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent recurrence of such practices.