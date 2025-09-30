today-is-a-good-day
China faces barrage of calls to improve its record in Tibet etc at UN rights forum

(TibetanReview.net, Sep30’25) – Statements delivered at the ongoing, 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Geneva, by a number of democratic countries reflect a broad and unified call from the international community on China to improve its human rights record, including in Tibet, said the Office of Tibet, Geneva, in a Tibet.net report Sep 30.

The statements were stated to have focused on violations in China itself as well as in East Turkestan (Xinjiang), Tibet, and Hong Kong, with repeated calls for China to respect international law and work with UN human rights bodies.

Calling for the release of Tibetan human rights defenders, the European Union has urged China to cooperate fully with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and to implement the recommendations of its country-assessment report.

Expressing grave concern over reports of violations against Uyghurs and Tibetans, Australia has stressed that governments should not interfere in the selection of religious leaders, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Finland has urged China to follow the recommendations of the OHCHR and UN treaty bodies, while also highlighting restrictions on civic space in Hong Kong and the situation of ethnic and religious minorities in East Turkestan and Tibet.

Ireland has reiterated its concern about restrictions on freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief, raising repression of Uyghurs and Tibetans and calling for respect for freedoms of assembly and association in Hong Kong.

Expressing deep concern over religious and cultural restrictions in Tibet, the United Kingdom has questioned the unjust detention of activists and widespread censorship and surveillance. It has urged China to honour its human rights commitments and restore fundamental freedoms.

Likewise, Denmark has reiterated its serious concern about the human rights situation in China, especially in East Turkestan, Tibet, and Hong Kong.

In its statement, Japan has stressed the need to protect universal values such as human rights, freedom, and the rule of law across China, including in Tibet and Hong Kong, adding the situation in East Turkestan was deeply concerning.

Switzerland has called on China to respect international conventions on minority rights, particularly in East Turkestan and Tibet.

Sweden too has said it remained concerned about the situation in Hong Kong, Tibet, and East Turkestan and urged China to follow the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review, the OHCHR report on East Turkestan, and UN special procedures.

