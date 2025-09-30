today-is-a-good-day
28.4 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
spot_img
China Watch

President Xi sees religious crackdown as only way for ethnic, social harmony

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Sep30’25) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has on Sep 29 called for further enactment of law and regulation, as well as stricter law enforcement for religious affairs in a push to sinicize religions and thereby ensure ethnic and social harmony in the country, reported the scmp.com Sep 30, citing state media.

“[We must] enhance relevant laws and policies, carry out in-depth legal publicity and education, and implement strict law enforcement,” Xi has said while presiding over a group study session of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo study session.

He has said continuously promoting the sinicization of religions – a term used by the ruling party to describe efforts to adapt all religions in China to the party-state’s political and cultural orientations – was “the only way” for religious, ethnic and social harmony, and the long-term stability of the country.

Xi has also stressed that working to inspire religious figures to “take the initiative and reform themselves” was crucial to the long-term integration goal.

He has emphasized, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua, that China’s religious leaders should be better “guided” to embody Chinese characteristics in religious doctrines, rules, management systems, rituals and customs, as well as improve their “self-education, self-management and self-discipline”.

Religions in China could only be passed down in a healthy manner by always having their roots in Chinese culture, he has emphasized.

China’s National People’s Congress is presently reviewing two legislative proposals to ramp up a drive for further ethnic integration through the use of standard Chinese – both the spoken and written language – among minority groups.

The draft Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress and the revised draft of the Law on the Standard Spoken and Written Chinese Language were submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for deliberation earlier this month. Both were listed among the priorities of the top legislature, the report noted.

Earlier, in 2017, China revised its Regulations on Religious Affairs to explicitly ban all organisations and individuals from using religion to carry out activities that could endanger national security or support extremism. The revisions also banned preaching or the establishment of religious organisations in schools, and blocked religious groups from accepting donations from overseas.

Xi made similar calls for the sinicization of religions in both his trip to Tibet last month and to Xinjiang earlier this month. On both visits, he became the first sitting Chinese president to attend events celebrating the founding of those autonomous regions, the report noted.

The legal drive is stated to be part of the concept of “comprehensive and strict governance over religious affairs” tabled at the National Religious Works Conference chaired by Xi in Dec 2021.

Previous articleChina begins producing lithium from two major Tibet mines
Next articleChina faces barrage of calls to improve its record in Tibet etc at UN rights forum

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Mt Everest ‘Rising Dragon’ Ad-stunt mocks China’s environment protection claims

OPINION Shongka* blames China’s double standard in enforcing laws for the now much-criticized ‘Rising Dragon’ fireworks publicity stunt that has...
Read more
Letterstibetanreview -

Fireworks of Occupation: Arc’teryx and Cai Guo-Qiang’s Desecration of Tibet

LETTER TO THE EDITOR (TibetanReview.net, Sep23’25) Last week, the Canadian outdoor brand Arc’teryx, now owned by Chinese sportswear giant Anta,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.