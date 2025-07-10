Update: Glacial lake burst in Tibet led to devastating Tibet-Nepal flood

(TibetanReview.net, Jul10’25) – The deadly flood in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River that killed at least nine people and left more than two dozen missing this week was triggered by the draining of a supraglacial lake in Tibet, reported Reuters Jul 10, citing a regional climate monitoring body Jul 9.

The report cited Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) as saying satellite imagery showed the flood originated from the draining of the lake north of Nepal’s Langtang Himal range.

A supraglacial lake is formed on the surface of glaciers, particularly in debris-covered areas. It often begins as small meltwater ponds that gradually expand and sometimes merge to form a larger supraglacial lake, the report cited experts as saying.

In Tibet’s Kyirong (Chinese: Gyirong or Kerung) County, where the glacial drainage took place, apparently as a result of a permafrost collapse, a total of 250 people have been relocated, including 46 local residents, 90 Nepalese businessmen and workers, two tourists and 61 construction workers from project sites, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jul 10. Earlier, China’s official globaltimes.cn said Jul 9 that the 46 were from Rasuwa village, which is in Nepal.

The chinadaily.com.cn report said the mudslide hit at around 5 am on Jul 8 near Gyirong Port. the water level of the Donglin Tsangpo in Gyirong county surged at around 5:45 am, causing the collapse of the Rasuwa Bridge, also known as Friendship Bridge (Nepali: Miteri Bridge), at Gyirong Port, a major border crossing between Tibet and Nepal.

In Tibet, preliminary reports suggested 11 people were missing, while six Chinese construction workers remained unaccounted for in Nepal, the report affirmed.

Access to Gyirong Port remains challenging, with an approximately 100-metre section of the road to the port submerged under 2 metres of floodwater, hampering relief efforts. Rescue workers were also working to reopen the vital route, the report added.

In Nepal, entire sections of the Rasuwagadhi–Timure area now lie buried under mud and debris. Roads have been cut off, and electricity, internet, and telephone services remain disrupted since Jul 8. Nine bodies have been recovered, while 19 people are still unaccounted for, said the kathmandupost.com Jul 10.

More than 1,100 metres of road across ten locations have been severely damaged. Besides, four hydropower plants have suffered extensive damage. Local officials say the dry port has been crippled, and recovery work was hindered by lack of access for heavy equipment, the report added.