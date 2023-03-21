25.1 C
US gave India intel help to repel Chinese border incursions last year?

(TibetanReview.net, Mar21’23) – India was able to successfully tackle Chinese incursions in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh last year because the US government had for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of incursions, reported India’s PTI and ANI news services Mar 21, citing US News.

However, The White House has refused to confirm or deny the report.

“No, I can’t confirm that,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has told reporters at a press briefing Mar 20 when asked about the news report.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House. (Photo courtesy: AFP)

In its exclusive report, the US News has said that India was able to repel a Chinese military incursion in border territory in the high Himalayas late last year due to unprecedented intelligence-sharing with the US military, an act that caught China’s People’s Liberation Army off-guard.

In the report titled “US Intel Helped India Rout China in 2022 Border Clash”, the US News has said Washington for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of a PLA incursion.

The information was stated to have included actionable satellite imagery which was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the US had previously shared with the Indian military.

“They were waiting. And that’s because the US had given India everything to be fully prepared for this. It demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence,” the daily has quoted an unnamed, identified source as saying.

