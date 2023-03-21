25.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
spot_img
Outside TibetCampaign Actions

Mayor unfurls Tibetan flag in a French commune

150
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Mar21’23) – The Tibetan national flag was unfurled on Mar 20 at Saint-Chaffrey, a commune in the Hautes-Alpes department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in Southeastern France, the Bureau du Tibet, Paris, has said on the central Tibetan Administration’s Tibet.net website Mar 21.

The event was stated to have been organized by the commune’s Mayoral office to express dedicated support towards the cause of Tibet.

Mayor Madame Corinne CHANFRAY, Deputy Mayor Madame Cindy CHABROL and office staff Madame Stephanie PEGUES were stated to have held a reception, which was attended by local residents from the Urgence Tibet, a regional Tibet Support Group, and Tibetan residents of the town.

The flag hoisting ceremony was stated to have been held at the mayor’s office. Madame Corinne CHANFRAY has assured solemn support to the cause of Tibet in her address.

The Coordinator of Bureau du Tibet in Paris, Thupten Tsering, and Karma Thinley, the President of Tibetan Community in France, have spoken about the situation in Tibet to the gathering.

The commune has a population of About 2,000.

Previous articleGroup of Muslim scholars calls on Dalai Lama
Next articleUS gave India intel help to repel Chinese border incursions last year?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,030FollowersFollow
9,369FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Politics behind China’s education policy in Tibet

OPINION FEBRUARY 25, 2023 While finding the right balance between maintaining alive a minority culture through education in the minority language...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

No Middle Way with Marxists

OPINION Ideologically, there can be no middle way between Tibetan nationalism and the Communist Party of China’s Marxism, as the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.