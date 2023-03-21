Mayor unfurls Tibetan flag in a French commune

(TibetanReview.net, Mar21’23) – The Tibetan national flag was unfurled on Mar 20 at Saint-Chaffrey, a commune in the Hautes-Alpes department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in Southeastern France, the Bureau du Tibet, Paris, has said on the central Tibetan Administration’s Tibet.net website Mar 21.

The event was stated to have been organized by the commune’s Mayoral office to express dedicated support towards the cause of Tibet.

Mayor Madame Corinne CHANFRAY, Deputy Mayor Madame Cindy CHABROL and office staff Madame Stephanie PEGUES were stated to have held a reception, which was attended by local residents from the Urgence Tibet, a regional Tibet Support Group, and Tibetan residents of the town.

The flag hoisting ceremony was stated to have been held at the mayor’s office. Madame Corinne CHANFRAY has assured solemn support to the cause of Tibet in her address.

The Coordinator of Bureau du Tibet in Paris, Thupten Tsering, and Karma Thinley, the President of Tibetan Community in France, have spoken about the situation in Tibet to the gathering.

The commune has a population of About 2,000.