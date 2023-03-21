25.1 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
spot_img
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Group of Muslim scholars calls on Dalai Lama

124
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Mar21’23) – The Dalai Lama has on Mar 20 interacted with a group of Muslim scholars from Malaysia, Sweden, and the USA who called on him at his Thekchen Choeling residence in Dharamshala. He has spoken to them about the promotion of religious harmony, which is one of his four principal commitments for the realization of a peaceful and compassionate world.

He has said during his brief interaction that “all religions may have different philosophies but all religions are unifying in the promotion of Karuna (compassion) and Ahimsa (peace)”.

He has dismissed as futile engaging in conflict in the name of religion, saying the acceptance or rejection of faith in a religion was a matter for individual choice.

“Religion is man-made but the essence and the message of all religions is the same, so, there is no reason to create conflict in the name of religion.” He has contended.

The Dalai Lame has referred to the existence of a special historical bond between Muslims and Tibetans, dating back to the period of the Tibetan empire in ancient times when the two sides had flourishing trade ties.

“The Tibetan government also recognizes the Muslim community with respect,” he has said, expressing delight over his meeting that day.

(Source: Tbiet.net, Mar 20’23)

Previous articleChina censoring discussion of President Xi’s ‘unanimous’ election
Next articleMayor unfurls Tibetan flag in a French commune

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,030FollowersFollow
9,369FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Politics behind China’s education policy in Tibet

OPINION FEBRUARY 25, 2023 While finding the right balance between maintaining alive a minority culture through education in the minority language...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

No Middle Way with Marxists

OPINION Ideologically, there can be no middle way between Tibetan nationalism and the Communist Party of China’s Marxism, as the...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.