US reaffirms support in Secretary of State Rubio’s Losar greetings to Tibetans

(TibetanReview.net, Mar01’25) – Amid the tumults of government downsizing and shut down of most of the USAID foreign aid, which has also affected Tibetan projects, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended wishes to Tibetans on Losar, their New Year celebrations which began on Feb 28.

Rubio expressed US’ commitment to protecting the “universal, fundamental, and inalienable human rights” of Tibetans and promoting their distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage, said Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (savetibet.org) Feb 28.

The group quoted Rubio as saying in a statement, “I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Wood Snake, we celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Tibetan community worldwide.”

“The United States remains committed to protecting the universal, fundamental, and inalienable human rights of Tibetans and promoting their distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage. I wish Tibetans celebrating all across the world peace and prosperity in the new year. Losar Tashi Delek and Happy New Year,” he was stated to have added.

Tibetans welcomed their Wood-Snake Year 2152 on Feb 28, but the celebrations are being held in a subdued manner in mourning for the victims of the devastating 7.1-agnitude earthquake which hit Tibet’s Mt Everest county of Dingri on Jan 7 morning.

The full extent of the losses of lives and destruction of property remain unknown as China severely restricted access even to aid givers and censored information while citing a total of 126 deaths, damages to some water reservoirs, and thousands of buildings being destroyed.