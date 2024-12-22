Abbot and over 20 others held, village head killed in Qinghai as China cracks down on Tibetan language promotion

(TibetanReview.net, Dec22’24) –For leading programmes of a Tibetan language group to encourage local ethnic residents to speak unadulterated mother tongue, Chinese police have arrested in May this year the abbot of a village in Dharlag (Chinese: Dari) county of Golog (Guoluo) prefecture, Qinghai province, along with the village head and more than 20 other local Tibetans, reported the Tibetan-language Tibettimes.net Dec 20.

Gonpo Namgyal, the Ponkor Village head (depon), died on May 18 as a result of being repeatedly tortured with electric shocks and beating while the health condition of the abbot (khenpo), Tenpa Dhargay, remains a matter of grave concern, the report said.

The village head’s mortal remains were stated to have been cremated at the local Traling Gon (monastery) crematorium.

Local Tibetan are stated to be gravely concerned about the health condition of Khenpo Tenpa Dhargay, a favourite abbot of the renowned late Khenpo Jigme Phuntsog of the Larung Gar Buddhist academy in Sertar County of Kardze (Ganzi) Prefecture, Sichuan province.

Over the past many years, Khenpo Tenpa Dhargay had carried out a number of programs under the Tibetan language group set up by him, which proved to be very effective and beneficial to the local populace, the report said.

The Chinese authorities were also stated to have been especially resentful towards him for his popularity among the local Tibetan herdsmen whom he advised against sending their domestic herd animals to the slaughterhouses.

The report said Khenpo Tenpa Dhargay was arrested and taken away from a public gathering ordered by the Chinese authorities at Golog prefecture in May this year.

There has been no information at all about him, including on his physical condition, ever since, making the local Tibetan public feel very uneasy, the report said.

While the more than 20 arrested Tibetans are believed to be held at Golog prefecture over the past seven months, village head Gonpo Namgyal was sent home due to ill-health and he died after three days, on May 18, the report said.

During the cremation service, electric burn marks were stated to have been found on many of his internal organs.

Local Tibetans are said to be ardently praying and hoping for the continued good health and the earliest possible release of the abbot, a person of great learning.