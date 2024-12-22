Dalai Lama set for extended stay at Bylakuppe Tibetan settlement

(TibetanReview.net, Dec22’24) –Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is to visit the Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe in Mysuru district of Karnataka state for an extended stay. He will leave Dharamshala on Jan 2 and arrive at the settlement on Jan 4.

He will arrive at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery and spend significant time there, reported starofmysore.com Dec 21, citing the monastery’s secretary Kelkhang Rinpoche.

Bylakuppe has the second-largest Tibetan Settlement in India, after Dharamshala. The Dalai Lama last visited it in Dec 2017, where he stayed for five days, the report noted.

No official engagements have been finalised beyond Jan 4. His Holiness will likely remain at Bylakuppe until the Tibetan Losar (New Year) festival in the last week of Feb 2025, the report added.