Acclaimed director Scorsese admires Dalai Lama at special screening of Kundun

(TibetanReview.net, Jun07’25) – A special 35 mm screening of Kundun, the 1997 Oscar nominated biopic on the early life of the Dalai Lama, was held on Jun 6 as part of the annual Tribeca Film Festival, a highly-anticipated cinematic event that takes place every spring in New York City. The screening of the film kicked off the 30-day countdown to the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet’s 90th birthday, with the event being addressed by its acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese extended heartfelt birthday wishes to His Holiness on his 90th birthday and recalled how the film transformed his life, moving the audience with his heartfelt recollections, said the Office of Tibet, Washington DC, on the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration, Dharamshala, Jun 7.

The screening and the tribute honoured His Holiness for his 90th birthday and was jointly organised by Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) and the Office of Tibet for North America, with support from the Tibetan Community of New York and New Jersey.

This year’s festival runs from Jun 4 to 15, with the screening of Kundun being one of its highlighted features.

“As the Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, we are not just celebrating a life — we are celebrating a force of compassion that has touched every corner of the world. His message is a call to awaken the best in humanity: courage without anger, strength without violence, and love without limits. This global tribute is our collective effort to carry that light forward.” Tencho Gyatso, President of ICT, has said.