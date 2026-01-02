Battery swap stations throughout PRC opens up driving till Tibet’s Mt Everest Base Camp

(TibetanReview.net, Jan02’26) – Chinese travelling by Nio electric vehicle cars can now drive all the way from Yunnan’s capital Kunming to the base of Mt Everest in Tibet’s Dingri Country as the company has set up battery swap stations all along the 2,700 kilometer route, reported news.futunn.com/en Jan 1. In fact, the company has set up battery swap stations across the PRC up to the Mt Everest base camp, the report said.

With the official launch of a Nio battery swap station at Deqin Meili Snow Mountain, the Nio Yunnan-Tibet battery swap route has been fully connected, the report said.

The Deqin Meili Snow Mountain is a sacred Himalayan range in Dechen prefecture (Chinese: Deqin), formerly part of Tibet’s Kham province but now incorporated as part of Yunnan province, is famous for its 13 peaks over 6,000m, especially the unconquered Khawakarpo Peak. It is a holy site for Tibetan Buddhists and a prime trekking destination.

Altogether there are 19 battery swap stations linking key tourist cities such as Dali and Lijiang. On average, there is one battery swap station every 142 kilometers, the report said.

Users in Yunnan can travel via Kunming to reach the Everest Base Camp with full battery swap support along the way.

Nationwide, users can rely on more than 3,670 Nio battery swap stations to reach the Everest Base Camp with complete battery swap coverage, the report added.

Expect the Mt Everest base-camp to be jam-packed with cars from all over China.