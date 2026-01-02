today-is-a-good-day
8.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, January 2, 2026
spot_img
Tibet News

Battery swap stations throughout PRC opens up driving till Tibet’s Mt Everest Base Camp

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jan02’26) – Chinese travelling by Nio electric vehicle cars can now drive all the way from Yunnan’s capital Kunming to the base of Mt Everest in Tibet’s Dingri Country as the company has set up battery swap stations all along the 2,700 kilometer route, reported news.futunn.com/en Jan 1. In fact, the company has set up battery swap stations across the PRC up to the Mt Everest base camp, the report said.

With the official launch of a Nio battery swap station at Deqin Meili Snow Mountain, the Nio Yunnan-Tibet battery swap route has been fully connected, the report said. 

The Deqin Meili Snow Mountain is a sacred Himalayan range in Dechen prefecture (Chinese: Deqin), formerly part of Tibet’s Kham province but now incorporated as part of Yunnan province, is famous for its 13 peaks over 6,000m, especially the unconquered Khawakarpo Peak. It is a holy site for Tibetan Buddhists and a prime trekking destination.

Altogether there are 19 battery swap stations linking key tourist cities such as Dali and Lijiang. On average, there is one battery swap station every 142 kilometers, the report said.

Users in Yunnan can travel via Kunming to reach the Everest Base Camp with full battery swap support along the way.

Nationwide, users can rely on more than 3,670 Nio battery swap stations to reach the Everest Base Camp with complete battery swap coverage, the report added.

Expect the Mt Everest base-camp to be jam-packed with cars from all over China.

Previous articlePresident Xi highlights Yarlung Tsangpo dam, defends CPC rule, vows Taiwan’s ‘return’ in New Year eve message
Next articleElections’26: Why I Believe in his heart, his faith, and his leadership: A Personal Endorsement for Tashi Lamsang for 2026 North-South America Member of Parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

Elections’26: Why I Believe in his heart, his faith, and his leadership: A Personal Endorsement for Tashi Lamsang for 2026 North-South America Member of...

OPINION Tenzin Nordon* believes would-be candidate Tashi Lamsang has what it takes to represent the Tibetan people in North-South Americas at...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Tibet at the Crossroads of a Changing World

OPINION As 2026 approaches, Tsering Passang* argues why resolving the China–Tibet conflict before it is too late serves global peace,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.