Belgian postage stamps honour Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday ‘Year of Compassion’

(TibetanReview.net, Aug01’25) – The postal service of the Kingdom of Belgium has issued a set of three postage stamps that commemorates the “Year of Compassion” dedicated by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in honour of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on his milestone 90th birthday.

Releasing the stamps on Aug 1, the Office of Tibet (Bureau du Tibet), Brussels, said they will serve as a symbolic gesture honouring His Holiness’s lifelong dedication to nonviolence, universal responsibility, and the promotion of human values.

The stamps can be used in all official and public correspondences throughout the designated Year of Compassion, which the CTA is running from Jul 6, 2025, to Jul 5, 2026.

The stamps can be used for destinations within Belgium, Europe and rest of the world. They bear the general inscription “Year of Compassion – 90th Birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet,” and specific ones of “Europe”, “World” and one without these on the three series.

The office said the stamps serve as a daily reminder of the values His Holiness has championed for decades.

“By integrating these stamps into everyday communication, the initiative aims to spread the message of compassion far and wide, a tribute in every letter, reinforcing the idea that every act, no matter how small, can contribute to a kinder and more understanding world,” Representative Rigzin Genkhang at the Office of Tibet has said.