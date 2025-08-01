Lhasa meeting bids farewell to 10th, welcome 11th ‘Aid Tibet’ cadre batches tasked to Sinicize Tibet

(TibetanReview.net, Aug01’25) – A meeting was held in Tibet’s capital Lhasa on Jul 28 to see off China’s 10th batch of so-called “Aid Tibet” talented cadres and to welcome the 11th, with the programme’s agenda being to implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work in Tibet and to study and implementation the Party’s Tibet policy for the new era, reported China’s online Tibet news service tb.tibet.cn Aug 1.

The agenda of Xi’s policy on Tibet is to assimilate the region in the name of Sinicization and touches on every aspect of Tibetan religious, cultural, educational, and even socio-economic life, such as through encouragement of inter-ethnic marriages with a host of incentive measures.

The meeting was stated to have deeply studied and implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi on the work in Tibet and the Party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era, discussed the implementation of the spirit of the Fourth Tibet Work Conference, summarized experience, consolidated achievements, striven to do a good job in counterpart assistance to Tibet at a high level, and vigorously promoted long-term peace and stability and high-quality development in Tibet.

The report said that at the meeting, the regional Party Secretary Wang Junzheng thanked the 10th batch of talented cadres for their contributions to Tibet’s economic and social development while offering greetings to the 11th batch.

He has called for expanding the achievements of “group-style” aid to Tibet, continuous innovation in “small group” aid, flexible aid to Tibet work, and for continued enhancement of the gain, happiness, and security of the people of all ethnic groups.

He has also called for improvement in the “three supports” approach, improvement in the talent of the population, unite the people, do a good job in cultivating talents, strengthen the exchange and cooperation of talents in the fields of education and medical care, and help improve the quality of Tibet’s skilled workers.

Wang has emphasized that all levels and departments should take care of the qualified Aid Tibet cadres and ensure good management of their services, adhering to a combination of strict management and deep care, and attaching importance to both incentives and restraints. We should strengthen the training and use of Tibetan aid cadres, pay attention to exemplary guidance, and create a good environment for the Aid Tibet cadres to display their talents, he has said.

The meeting was stated to have commended the advanced collectives and individuals of the 10th batch of “Aid Tibet” cadres, while representatives of the 10th and 11th batches of Aid Tibet cadres and professionals also delivered speeches.