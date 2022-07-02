China arrests Tibetan woman for Dalai Lama photo at home

(TibetanReview.net, Jul02’22) – Chinese police in Amdo (Chinese: Anduo) County of Nagchu City in northern Tibet had arrested on Jun 23 a young Tibetan woman after they saw a photo of the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, on display on her home altar, said Tibet monitoring and research group Tibet Watch (tibetwatch.org) Jul 1.

The incident took place during China’s launch of a crackdown in Tibet on all forms of display of devotion and affection for the Dalai Lama ahead of his 87th birthday on Jul 6.

The report said Chinese police immediately took Zumkar, a 27-year-old mother of two, away from her home in the county’s Tsarang (Zharen) Town. It added that four days later, on Jun 28, she was driven south some 500 kilometres to Tibet’s capital Lhasa, with no information on her current whereabouts.

The report described Zumkar as of nomadic parentage and a devout Buddhist.

She was arrested in a Chinese government search for pictures of the Dalai Lama in her residential area.

China condemns the Dalai Lama as a separatist although the latter has only been seeking genuine autonomy with democratic freedom for his occupied homeland through negotiated settlement for the last more than three decades.