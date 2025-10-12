China bristles at UN criticisms of its human rights record

(TibetanReview.net, Oct12’25) – China has strongly criticized a number of democratic countries for their criticism of it for its deplorable human rights record in Tibet etc at the United Nations General Assembly, which opened on Sep 9, but has then itself criticized those countries for their alleged infractions, according to China’s official globaltimes.cn Oct 10.

At the general debate of the Third Committee of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Sun Lei exercised China’s right of reply and slammed claims made by the representatives of the UK, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Ireland, the Netherlands, Japan, and the EU, the report said, citing China News Service Oct 10.

Sun has accused those countries of having smeared China “under the pretext of issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Xizang” – Xizang being China’s colonial name for Tibet.

“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition,” Sun has said, noting that “China opposes the politicization and weaponization of human rights issues, and rejects using human rights as a pretext to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.” After characterising any criticism of China’s human rights record as political and interference in the country’s internal affairs, Sun himself has listed alleged human rights violations of these countries and international organizations, strongly citing each by name with their alleged violations, as per the globaltimes.cn / China News Service reports.