today-is-a-good-day
29.2 C
New Delhi
Sunday, October 12, 2025
spot_img
Outside Tibet

China bristles at UN criticisms of its human rights record

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Oct12’25) – China has strongly criticized a number of democratic countries for their criticism of it for its deplorable human rights record in Tibet etc at the United Nations General Assembly, which opened on Sep 9, but has then itself criticized those countries for their alleged infractions, according to China’s official globaltimes.cn Oct 10.

At the general debate of the Third Committee of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Sun Lei exercised China’s right of reply and slammed claims made by the representatives of the UK, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Ireland, the Netherlands, Japan, and the EU, the report said, citing China News Service Oct 10.

Sun has accused those countries of having smeared China “under the pretext of issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Xizang” – Xizang being China’s colonial name for Tibet.

“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition,” Sun has said, noting that “China opposes the politicization and weaponization of human rights issues, and rejects using human rights as a pretext to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs.” After characterising any criticism of China’s human rights record as political and interference in the country’s internal affairs, Sun himself has listed alleged human rights violations of these countries and international organizations, strongly citing each by name with their alleged violations, as per the globaltimes.cn / China News Service reports.

Previous articleThe Sunday Funnies
Next articleChina to begin building highly costly, strategically vital Hotan-Lhasa railway line next month

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

October 7, 1950: The Day Tibet Lost Its Freedom

OPINION China’s Oct 7, 1950, start of the invasion of Tibet changed the geopolitics of Asia and Beijing has now...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

ELECTIONS ’26: Mr Tseten Phuntsok, an Exemplary Chitue Candidate

OPINION Mr Tseten Phuntsok has a profound understanding of the three pillars of Tibetan democracy, unwavering commitment to the CTA,...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.