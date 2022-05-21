China cautions Nepal as top US official on Tibetan issues arrives

(TibetanReview.net, May21’22) – Amid warnings from China, Nepal has on May 20 welcomed the US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya for a three-day trip.

Zeya arrived with her entourage after a visit to India where she met with Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and the elected exile Tibetan leadership in Dharamsala. China considers any such meeting an interference in its internal affair and support for Tibetan independence.

That was why earlier, on May 18, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and expressed her concern over Zeya’s visit, reported theannapurnaexpress.com May 20.

The report cited Nepal’s Home Ministry sources as saying the Chinese Ambassador told Khand that she expected Nepal to maintain its one-China policy.

Khand was stated to have assured Hou that he was sensitive about Nepal-China relations and what China saw as security issues.

During her stay in Nepal, Zeya will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. She will hold separate meetings with Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka.

The report cited a source at the Home Ministry as saying Zeya will discuss the current situation of Tibetan refugees in Nepal and the problems they have been facing with Prime Minister Deuba.