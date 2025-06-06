China directs anger at Japan for world parliamentarians’ Tokyo meet

(TibetanReview.net, Jun06’25) – China has strongly objected to Japan over the holding of the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet in Tokyo over Jun 3-4, with the venue being the International Conference Hall of the Japanese Parliament building complex. The event was organized by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in collaboration with the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet with the attendance of 142 lawmakers and others from 29 countries.

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and has lodged solemn representations with Japan after the Dalai clique collaborated with right-wing anti-China politicians in Japan to organize the so-called ‘World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet,’ attacking and discrediting China’s governance policy on the Xizang Autonomous Region, hyping up the issue of the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, propagating the internationalization of the ‘Xizang issue,’ and staging a farcical anti-Chinese drama with great fanfare,” reported China’s official globaltimes.cn Jun 5, citing the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Japan, using the Sinicized name for Tibet.

After condemning the Central Tibetan Administration (referring to it as the so-called “Tibetan government-in-exile”), calling it illegal organization under China’s laws and lacking any recognition, the embassy spokesperson has said: “As many people know, the 14th Dalai Lama is not a pure religious figure, but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion. The 14th Dalai Lama and the so-called ‘Tibetan government-in-exile’ have no right at all to represent people in Xizang, still less to decide the future of Xizang.”

The spokesperson has asserted that the reincarnation of living Buddhas, including that of the 14th Dalai Lama, should abide by China’s national laws and regulations and follow religious rituals and historical conventions.

Repainting the entirety of Tibet’s millennia-old complex history with the brush of the simplicity of its current situation, the embassy spokesperson has claimed, “Xizang has been an integral part of Chinese territory since ancient times, and the Xizang people are members of the Chinese national family. Xizang affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from outside forces.”

The report then said, “China urges Japan to abide by the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and the basic norms of international relations, to respect China’s internal affairs, to strictly restrict right-wing anti-China forces, to stop making use of the Xizang-related issue to create trouble, and to stop conniving with and supporting the Dalai clique and other anti-China secessionist forces in order to avoid causing further damage to China-Japanese relations.”