China discovers up to 25 tonnes of potential gold reserve in Tibet’s Lhoka

(TibetanReview.net, Jan20’25) –A Chinese company and its subsidiary have reported on Jan 20 the discovery of a potentially large reserve of gold in southern Tibet’s Lhoka (Chinese: Shannan) City.

China Silver Group Ltd and its subsidiary CSMall Group Limited have announced this following the completion in Dec 2024 of a general exploration in the Lhoka Exploration Area in Tibet, conducted by an independent geological expert.

The two companies jointly announced that a geological expert engaged by Tibet Longtianyong, their non-wholly owned subsidiary, conducted general exploration on mineral resources in the Lhoka exploration area, during 2H24.

Based on the results of the analyses conducted and subject to further analyses and exploration works to be carried out, it is preliminarily anticipated that the Lhoka exploration area could reach a prospective metal volume of approx. 20-25 tonnes of gold, displaying potential for a large-scale gold mine, reported aastocks.com Jan 20.

China Silver Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of silver and other non-ferrous metals. Founded in 2002, it is a leading silver producer in China and among the select few silver manufacturers in China capable of producing silver ingots with purity grade of 99.999%, currently the world’s highest standard.

It is involved in the mining industry with a focus on silver exploration and production. The company, along with its subsidiary CSMall Group Limited, is actively engaged in mining operations and exploration activities in Tibet, aiming to expand its resource base and strengthen its market position in the mineral industry, noted tipranks.com Jan 20.

The CSMall Group Limited, founded in 2013, is, with its subsidiaries, collectively the largest integrated online and offline Internet-based jewellery retailer in China, said the aastocks.com report.