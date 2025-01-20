China investing $27.8 billion in major construction projects on 60th ‘autonomous’ Tibet anniversary

(TibetanReview.net, Jan20’25) –China said Jan 19 that its regional Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) government will invest more than 200 billion yuan (about $27.8 billion) into the construction of major infrastructure projects on the 60th anniversary this year of its establishment. The TAR is roughly the western half of historical Tibet and China recently decided to refer to it only by its Sinicized name of Xizang (or Xizang Autonomous Region).

One of these projects is the Sichuan-Xizang Railway, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Jan 19, citing Gama Cedain, acting chairman of the regional government, in a report delivered at the annual session of the regional people’s congress.

The report said the investment is much more than that in 2024 when over 170 billion yuan was spent on 21 major projects. Among the projects was stated to be the Lhasa-Xigaze Highway, which began operating in 2024.

The region was state to target strong economic and social development in 2025, with infrastructure construction, eco-environmental conservation and reconstruction in the quake-hit areas being some of the priorities listed in the regional government work report.

The region’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6.3% in 2024, raking among the top in the PRC, and this year it has set a growth target of over 7%, striving to reach 8%, the government report was cited as saying.

Tibet was nominally autonomous following the coerced signing in 1951 of a 17-point agreement with a Tibetan government delegation. Following the brutal armed suppression of the Tibetan uprising in 1959, it was placed under Chinese military rule. In 1965, it was declared an autonomous region, though being subjected to more direct rule from Beijing than other provinces of China.