Monday, September 12, 2022
China reporting steady decline in Coronavirus cases in TAR, Qinghai

10
0

(TibetanReview.net, Sep12’22) – Coronavirus cases in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and Qinghai Province appear to be declining steadily, although the former continues to report the highest number of asymptomatic daily new cases in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Citing the National Health Commission’s briefing this morning, China’s official Xinhua news agency report shows that the TAR, which constitutes roughly the western half of ethnographic Tibet, reported the fourth highest number of locally transmitted daily new cases and the highest number of symptomless cases on Sep 11.

China this morning reported a total of 164 locally transmitted cases throughout the PRC on Sep 11, of which 10, the third highest, were detected in TAR, compared to 16 the day before.

Also, China this morning reported a total of 785 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 11, of which 216 were detected in TAR, compared to 251 the day before.

Qinghai Province, which constitutes the bulk of the traditional Tibetan province of
Amdo (or Domey), has detected a total of 7 daily new cases on Sep 11, including 2 locally transmitted daily new case.

The PRC’s currently worst-hit province of Sichuan, which includes parts of the traditional Tibetan province of Kham (or Dotoe), has detected a total of 81 locally transmitted and 62 asymptomatic daily new cases on Sep 11. While capital Chengdu is the wort-hit, it is not clear how many have been detected in the province’s Tibetan prefectures of Kardze (Chinese: Ganzi)

