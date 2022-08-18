China sanctions seven more Taiwanese officials, avoids self-defeating trade sanctions

(TibetanReview.net, Aug18’22) – China has on Oct 16 declared sanctions on what it called “Taiwan independence” diehards on its list. The announcement came as a part of reaction to the visit to the self-ruled island of Taiwan claimed by China by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement also came after China carried out what it called unprecedented military drills around Taiwan and a day after the visit to the island by a delegation led by US senator Ed Markey which also led to the announcement of more military drills. However, China’s trade sanctions were limited and avoided being self-defeating.

In order to safeguard the peaceful development of the cross-Strait relations and the immediate interests of the people on both sides of the Strait, and resolutely punish “Taiwan independence” diehard elements, it is decided that Bi-khim Hsiao (Taiwan’s Representative to the US), Koo Li-hsiung (or Wellington Koo, National Security Council Secretary-General), Tsai Chi-chang (Vice President of the Legislative Yuan), Ker Chien-ming (DPP legislator), Lin Fei-fan (Deputy Secretary-General of the DPP), Chen Jiau-hua (NPP Chairperson) and Wang Ting-yu (DPP legislator) are listed as diehard “Taiwan independence” separatists, and punitive measures are imposed on them.



These were declared to be in addition to three others already sanctioned earlier as diehard “Taiwan independence” separatists, namely Su Tseng-chang (Premier), You Si-kun (president of the Legislative Yuan who also chairs The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy) and Jaushieh Joseph Wu (or Joseph Wu, foreign minister who also chairs the International Cooperation and Development Fund).

The names of diehard separatists announced today are only a part of the list, the spokesperson has said.

“They and their family members are banned from entering the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. Their affiliated institutions are restricted from forging cooperation with relevant organizations and individuals on the mainland. The enterprises related to them, as well as their sponsors, are prohibited from engaging in profit-making activities on the mainland. Other punitive measures will also be taken. They will be held to lifelong accountability according to law,” China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 16 quoted a spokesperson of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee as saying.

The unnamed spokesperson was further quoted as saying: “Actions seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ constitute the biggest obstacle to China’s reunification and a grave danger to the national rejuvenation. For some time, a few diehard separatist elements, out of their own interests, have gone to their lengths to collude with external forces in provocations advocating “Taiwan independence.” They have deliberately instigated confrontations across the Taiwan Strait, and recklessly undermined peace and stability in the region. Their activities became all the more egregious during the visit by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China’s Taiwan region, further exposing their obstinate nature in seeking ‘Taiwan independence’.”

China earlier also announced trade bans on the island after Pelosi’s visit. It placed restrictions on the exports of Chinese

natural sand to Taiwan and on imports of all Taiwanese citrus fruits and two types of fish. The New York Times saw the bans on certain types of fruits and vegetables as being aimed at DPP leaders as those products were grown in southern Taiwan where the ruling party has a sizable political presence.

Thomas J Shattuck, an expert on Taiwan at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House, has predicted that future bans will be aimed to punish industries located in counties that are DPP strongholds.

Significantly, the report noted that if the Chinese government placed a semiconductor ban or a full blockade of Taiwanese ports, which would be extreme measures, then it would end up hurting the Chinese economy harder than Taiwan’s.

US President Joe Biden has called China’s unusually aggressive response to Pelosi’s visit unwarranted, pointing out that the US was sticking with its decades-old “one-China” policy. That includes no intention of recognizing Taiwan as independent, but also no support for any effort by China to change the status quo between Taipei and Beijing.