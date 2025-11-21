China using Guinness platform for Tibet-propaganda work?

(TibetanReview.net, Nov21’25) – In a spectacular display of Tibetan Thangka art painting lesson, a total of 1,138 Thangka artists, dressed in traditional Tibetan attire, gathered in Karuo (Tibetan: Kharro) District, Chamdo City, Tibet, on Sep 28 to create two Guinness world records: the largest thangka painting lesson and most people painting thangkas simultaneously, reported guinnessworldrecords.com Nov 9. However, the event appears to have been staged for no meaningful practical purpose other than to spread Chinese propaganda to “powerfully demonstrate the living transmission of its skills and culture from one generation to the next,” as the report put it.

The narrative is obviously designed to counter well-documented allegations that China is destroying Tibetan culture and identity in the name of Sinicization, even changing the name Tibet” to “Xizang”. The report called the event “a spectacular display of cultural heritage and coordination.”

“The successful establishment of these Guinness World Records titles marks a significant milestone in the protection, inheritance, and development of Chamdo’s Thangka culture,” Mr Deng Wenchang, Standing Committee Member of the Chamdo Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Karuo District Committee, was quoted as saying.

“Using the world record platform, we have successfully promoted ‘Chamdo Thangka’ as a unique cultural brand to the world, infusing the soul of profound culture into Chamdo’s cultural tourism industry,” he has continued. “This event has powerfully showcased to the world Karuo District’s open and inclusive spirit, its rich and unique local character, and its profound, enduring cultural legacy.”

The report called the city of Chamdo, the central and historic birthplace of Thangka art, and said they used this event to powerfully demonstrate the living transmission of its skills and culture from one generation to the next.

Actually there are two major schools of Thangka painting, namely Karma Gadri and Menri. The former was founded in the 16th century in the Kham region of Tibet, with centres in Kardze, Dege, and Chamdo. The latter, sometimes called Mandre, is of ancient origin dating back to the early development of Thangka painting.

In its description of the event, the report said that before the official record attempt began, the artists moved into the complex formation of the Endless Knot, a symbol representing longevity and eternity in Tibetan Buddhism. As the starting command was given, a focused silence fell over the crowd.

The painters, in sync with the masters, began meticulously sketching and applying colour to their pristine canvases. Hours of intense concentration later, a stunning collection of Thangkas emerged, each characterized by its precise composition and vibrant palette.

Following the painting session, an official Guinness World Records Adjudicator, who had monitored the entire process and verified the quality of the works, announced the successful setting of the two new world records and presented the official certificates, the report said.

The report did not say who received the certificate.