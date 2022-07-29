China’s media say the price of Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit will be beyond US capabilities to pay

(TibetanReview.net, Jul29’22) – China says it has issued six warnings against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan over the past few days, with its Defense Ministry saying Jul 28 that “action is the most powerful language” in what the official globaltimes.cn Jul 28 called a rare warning.

Also in his virtual summit with US President Joe Biden on Jul 28 lasting over two hours, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that those who play with fire eventually get burned, referring to the Taiwan issue, reported the AFP Jul 28.

The frequency of Chinese warnings and the remarks different departments use fully demonstrate China’s determination to take any necessary military measures to counter US provocations and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the globaltimes.cn report cited “analysts” as saying.

The root cause of a turbulent Taiwan Straits is the collusion between “Taiwan independence” forces and external interfering forces, the report quoted Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, as saying, urging relevant parties to learn to adapt to the new reality (PLA operations near the Straits), to reflect on their own deeds and “most importantly, to pull back from the brink.”

The US should not underestimate the crisis and possible disastrous results it will bring to the Taiwan Straits if Pelosi ultimately makes the trip, the report cited “experts” as saying. On edge of the cliff for bilateral relations, if the US does not pull back but keeps challenging the guardrail, the price will be beyond US capabilities to pay, the “experts” have added.

* * *

Meanwhile, the virtual summit between the two presidents took place as Beijing and Washington increasingly risk open conflict over the self-ruling island, which China considers part of its territory, noted the AFP report.

“Those who play with fire will eventually get burned,” Xi was quoted as telling Biden in reference to Taiwan, using the same language he had employed when they spoke last November.

“I hope the US side fully understand that,” Xi has told Biden.

The report said that while this was Biden’s fifth talk with Xi since becoming president a year and a half ago, it was getting hard to mask deepening mistrust between the two countries amid a trade war and tensions over Taiwan.

Although US officials frequently visit Taiwan, which is separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, Beijing considers a Pelosi trip as a major provocation. She’s second in line to the US presidency and given her position, she may travel with military transport, the report noted.

During the virtual summit, the two leaders agreed to begin arrangements for a face-to-face summit, their first as Xi resists travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic. And certain areas of cooperation, including climate change, were hashed out, reported edition.cnn.com Jul 29.

* * *

A senior US administration official called the Taiwan discussion “direct and honest” but downplayed Xi’s warning, suggesting it was standard for the Chinese leader to warn about the risks of “playing with fire,” the report said.

The report quoted a US readout on the meeting as saying, “On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The White House said that apart from Taiwan, the two leaders discussed a range of other issues, including climate change and health security, noted the bbc.com Jul 29.