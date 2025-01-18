China’s official media warns India as a third Taiwan representative office opened in Mumbai

(TibetanReview.net, Jan17’25) –As Taiwan opened a third representative office in India in its financial capital Mumbai on Jan 16, China’s official media has warned New Delhi to exercise caution to avoid any provocations that might challenge Beijing’s bottom line.

The inauguration of the third “Taipei economic and cultural centre” is a provocative move by Taipei as it is a step toward seeking “independence” under the guise of promoting economic and cultural exchanges, said an opinion piece in China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jan 17.

Beijing has condemned the move and urged New Delhi to adhere to the one-China principle and handle with utmost care issues related to Taiwan to avoid hindering the progress in China-India relations, the piece said.

The piece laid out China’s position on the issue, saying there is only one China, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of it; that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing all of China, including Taiwan. Recognized by the international community, the one-China principle serves as the political foundation for China’s diplomatic ties with all the countries.

It then turned on New Delhi and said that as a nation with diplomatic ties with China, India should strictly adhere to the one-China principle, while refraining from conducting any form of official exchanges with the Chinese island, including the establishment of representative offices.

The report alleged that under the pretext of promoting education, culture and trade, Taiwan’s establishment of a representative office in India’s financial capital of Mumbai is a clear violation of the one-China principle.

India has, since around 2010, refused to publicly support, including in joint communiques, Beijing’s “One China” policy, due to the latter’s provocative stand on the sovereign status of Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, besides other issues.

India was the first non-socialist country to recognize the People’s Republic of China — in Dec 1949 – while withdrawing its recognition of the Republic of China government which had retreated to Taiwan. On Apr 1, 1950, China and India formally established diplomatic relations. India’s support for UN Resolution 2758 was instrumental in restoring the People’s Republic’s legitimate UN seat in 1971.

Recalling these, the price warned that India should understand that the Taiwan question is a redline that it should not cross. Missteps will inevitably harm bilateral relations, impacting India’s own interests.

India must realize that by continuing to collaborate with “Taiwan independence” forces, it risks not only disrupting peace and stability across the Strait but also harming its own interests, ultimately “lifting a rock only to drop it on its own foot”, said the opinion piece written by Chen Guiqing, researcher at the Institute of Taiwan Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.