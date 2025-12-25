China’s Panchen returns to Beijing after six-month stint of promoting Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism

(TibetanReview.net, Dec25’25) – China has called its 11th “Panchen Lama” Gyaincain Norbu, imposed on the Tibetan people in 1995 as a deliberate snub against the Dalai Lama for having already made his recognition of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima without its approval, “one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism,” even though he is not known to have given any profound or great number of religious teachings or interacted freely in any manner with Tibetan Buddhist devotees. Rather, he is best known for playing the role assigned by Beijing to promote the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism.

China’s official Xinhua news agency Dec 25 gave Gyaincain Norbu this epithet as he flew back home to Beijing on Dec 23 after a six-month tour of parts of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

On Dec 9, China organised a gathering at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Shigatse City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Gyaincian Norbu’s enthronement, which had taken place in Nov 1995. At this gathering, and also at a symposium held the day before, he infamously said that the 15th Dalai Lama-reincarnation should be installed only with Beijing’s recognition and approval.

Tashilhunpo is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lamas, while Gyaincain Norbu lives in Beijing under close watch and supervision of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China.

The report said that during his tour, which began on Jun 27, Gyaincain Norbu performed regular duties, Buddhist rituals and social activities. He conducted a series of Buddhist activities and social research in Qamdo (Chamdo) and Nagqu (Nagchu) from Jul 7 to 24, returned to Shigatse on Aug 22 and presided over various Buddhist activities, conducted social research, chaired several meetings and attended a seminar on the institutional arrangements concerning Living Buddha reincarnation over the next four months.

He also presided over a Kalachakra (wheel of time) ritual at Tashilhunpo from Oct 9 to 12 – his second in the last nine years – the report said. While this teaching normally attracts huge congregations, Gyaincain Norbu’s event was marred by controversies and tight security, with exile Tibetan media reports saying many top lamas had been forced to attend it give a veneer of importance to Gyaincain Norbu. China has not been permitting other Tibetan lamas, especially in eastern Tibet, to give Kalachakra teachings, according to previous exile Tibetan reports.

Giving further details about Gyaincain Norbu’s TAR tours, China’s online Tibet news service tb.tibet.cn said Dec 25 that he “encouraged everyone to firmly follow the Party’s words, remember the Party’s kindness, and follow the Party, …”

When presiding over the 10th Exchange Conference on the Doctrines and Vinaya Interpretations of Tibetan Buddhism organised by the Tibet Branch of the Buddhist Association of China, he was stated to have “emphasised the importance of steadfastly adhering to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and upholding the glorious tradition of patriotism and religious devotion”, urging that “efforts be made to ensure the healthy development of Tibetan Buddhism, and to continuously promote the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism with a focus on the core socialist values.”

And at the 4th Meeting of the 12th Executive Committee of the Buddhist Association of China, Tibet Branch, he was stated to have emphasised “the need to deeply study and implement the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Tibet, strengthening organisational leadership, effectively implementing key tasks, and successfully completing work in 2026 to contribute to the construction of a new socialist modern Tibet.”

The report said all the monasteries invited Gyaincain Norbu with the highest religious etiquette. The tragic death in exile in Vietnam earlier this year of Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche – abbot of Lung-Ngon Monastery in Gade County of Golog Prefecture, Qinghai Province – after being traced there by the Chinese government makes clear why no one can afford to deny him top level reception. Failing to extend a proper, wholehearted reception to Gyaincain Norbu was one of the main reasons China severely persecuted him and drove him to flee to Vietnam.

Both the reports underlined Gyaincain Norbu’s importance by emphasising that he is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, and president of the Tibet branch of the Buddhist Association of China.