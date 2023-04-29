Chinese ambassador greeted with Tibetan flag, ‘Free Tibet’ slogan in Mexican Parliament

(TibetanReview.net, Apr29’23) – China’s new Ambassador to Mexico faced a Tibetan-flag protest from MPs as he visited the country’s parliament on Apr 26, said the Office of Tibet, Latin America, in a report posted on the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Apr 29.

It was during an Ordinary Session of the Mexican Congress that Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera and Deputy Inés Parra Juárez rose from their seats and displayed the Tibetan national flag for about 20 minutes. They also shouted “Free Tibet” slogans, the report said.

The Deputies were stated to have taken the action in response to the presence in the parliamentary area of the new Ambassador of China in Mexico.

The two Deputies are founding members of the Grupo de Legisladoras y Legisladores Amigos del Tíbet en México, a Tibet group made up of 19 Legislators belonging to five political parties. The group was launched in Nov 2022.

Several of these legislators had taken part in the commemoration of the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamshala, India, where the CTA is based.